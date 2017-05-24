What Do At-Home DNA Tests Really Tell Us?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There are many great people who work behind the scenes at FOX40. One of them is the editor for the morning show, Emmanuel Muhammad Chin, also known as “Eman.” It’s an all-inclusive name that reflects an eclectic family history.

“My ethnic background is Caucasian, African-American, and Chinese,” said Eman. “Those are the ones we know for sure of.”

At least, those were the results Eman was expecting when FOX40 asked him to be the subject of an experiment. We wanted to compare the results of three popular DNA testing kits- Ancestry DNA, My Heritage DNA, and 23 and Me. Eman jumped at the chance.

He says growing up, he was bullied by other kids, who never believed he was anything other than white. And while his family identifies as Asian, and has a traditional Chinese last name, none of his family members that he knows of come from China. It’s an aspect of his tradition only passed down by word of mouth.

“Not knowing who you are can be a little stressful,” Eman admitted.

So, he took all three DNA tests, and we sent them off in the mail. My Heritage asked for Eman to take a swab of his cheeks, while both Ancestry DNA and 23 and Me asked him to fill a test tube with saliva. It took more than six weeks to get all the results back. When it came time to look at the results, Eman had some apprehension.

“I’m nervous,” he said. “It would be nice to find out where we are genetically.”

The first test was Ancestry DNA. The test show 37 percent of Eman’s DNA comes from West and Central Africa, 62 percent comes from Western Europe, and less than one percent from Western Asia. There was no DNA found from China or East Asia at all. My Heritage DNA had similar results -- 34 percent Nigerian and Kenyan, 65 percent British and Irish, and 1 percent that the test identified as Native American.

The last test: 23 and Me. The results were close to the other tests -- 35 percent Central and West African, 64 percent European, and less than 1 percent Southeast Asian, or Native American.

All three tests agreed Eman is about two-thirds European, one-third African, and all of the tests different on that remaining 1%. Not one test could find any DNA definitively linked to China, or East Asia. For Eman, this came as a surprise.

“It’s the Asian thing,” Eman said. “We’ve been saying, ‘We’re Asian,’ and now I’m sitting here going, ‘Are we sure about that?’”

Dr. John McPherson, who researches genomics at UC Davis Medical Center, says for the most part, these DNA tests are spot-on. But he warns that sometimes, small percentages of DNA could be missed in the testing process.

“If it’s a very small amount, it could be missed. Or not reported properly. You really have to know how far back, how many generations back, is the Chinese in his heritage,” said Dr. McPherson.

For Eman, the tests have answered some questions. But he is a little disappointed.

“I can’t sit around and go, 'I have the last name Chin. It means nothing,'" said Eman.

And so, for Emmanuel Muhammad Chin, the tests have re-ignited his curiosity.

“I think as a family, we need to start re-evaluating, is the Chin name something we made up? Or is it something that has been passed on further?” said Eman.

He says, he’s got a lot more research to do. He needs to find out more about the family he is so proud of.