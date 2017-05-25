Are You Prepared for an Earthquake?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Nance, CCO of the California Earthquake Authority, joined Lori to talk about the dangers of earthquakes and staying protected. With earthquake insurance you can make sure you and your family are financially prepared for an earthquake. California lies on many faults and is prone to earthquakes and scientists agree that a big one is coming. Home insurance doesn't cover earthquake damage, so it's important to have earthquake insurance. Be prepared for the next earthquake with the California Earthquake Authority.

More info:

California Earthquake Authority

(888) 423-2322

EarthQuakeAuthority.com

Facebook: California Earthquake Authority

Twitter: @CalQuake