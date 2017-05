STOCKTON — Crews are battling a large warehouse fire near East Weber Avenue and B Street.

The four-alarm fire started in a large pallet yard and is threatening several homes.

#Breaking: Fire in area of Weber Av / B St. Evacuations underway. Streets closed. Avoid the area. — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 26, 2017

Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles away.

Evacuations are underway.

Nearby streets are closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.