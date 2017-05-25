Elk Grove Brewfest Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is hanging out in Elk Grove checking out whats going to be available at the Elk Grove Brewfest.

The 2nd annual Elk Grove Brewfest will take place in Old Town Elk Grove at Old Town Plaza on Friday, May 26, 2017 from 6-10 p.m. Over 50 breweries, cideries, meaderies, and wineries will be present at this outdoor event. Local gourmet food trucks, vendors, and music will also play a part in the event.

Elk Grove Brewfest will be benefiting Elk Grove’s own, the Runnin’ for Rhett Foundation. Founded in 2007, whose mission is to “Let Rhett’s Story inspire those who feel defeated, uplift those who feel down and encourage all to take that first step, and move into life”. For more information on the Runnin' For Rhett Foundation, visit them at: http://www.runninforrhett.org/about/

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ElkGroveBrewfest.com or at one of our ticket locations: Flatland Brewing Company, Tilted Mash Brewing, Waterman Brewing Company, or Old Town Pizza and Tap House. General Admission is $35. Must be 21+ years old to enter.

