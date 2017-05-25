Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dave Maronic joined Lori to talk about the Game-Changer Celebrity Golf Classic and what it benefits. His son, Toran, suffered a traumatic brain injury playing football and was told that if he regained consciousness that he would be left in a vegetative state. He has amazed doctors and made a miraculous recovery and is now planning on getting back into sports. The Game-Changer Celebrity Golf Tournament aims to shed light on traumatic brain injuries. 100% of all proceeds from the tournament go to scientific research of traumatic brain injury and direct aid to families of victims. The tournament is co-sponsored by T3 Charities, a charity founded by Dave and his wife Courtney. They founded T3 Charities to help provide assistance to families experiencing hardships or tragedies similar to theirs. The golf tournament will feature dozens of celebrities including Lance Briggs, Eric Wright, Ottis Anderson, and many more.

More info:

Game-Changer Celebrity Golf Classic

June 16th-17th @11am

Whitney Oaks Golf Club and Thunder Valley Casino

Golf or donate:

T3Charities.events/game-changer

T3 Charities

10556 Combie Rd, Suite #6625

(717) 514-6578

T3Charities.events