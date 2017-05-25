× Lodi High Schooler Earns Nine Associates Degrees, Accepted to Every UC

LODI — Lodi resident D’Angelo Martinez has taken academic achievement to a new level.

The senior at Middle College High School is graduating from San Joaquin Delta College with his ninth AA degree a day before he graduated from high school. He especially liked getting his degrees in business and retail management.

“I enjoy completing things that are not ordinary. I want to strive for something much better than that,” Martinez said.

His high school is located on the community college campus and allows students to take college level classes while still completing high school curriculum.

Three or four degrees for graduating students is not unusual for the nationally recognized school, but 9?

“That’s excessive,” Principal Sherry Bailey said. “One would have been plenty.”

Martinez was accepted to all nine University of California campuses and will attend UC Davis. His next goals are to be the first in his family to graduate from a four-year college and to become a medical doctor.