San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Skydiver Killed Near Lodi Parachute Center

ACAMPO -- The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has identified the skydiver who was killed Wednesday when he landed in a vineyard near the Lodi Parachute Center.

The skydiver, who was wearing a wingsuit, was Matthew Ciancio of June Lake.

The FAA said Thursday that three inspectors are investigating what went wrong. They spoke to witnesses and examined the parachute Ciancio was wearing at the time of his death.

FOX40 spoke to a wingsuit skydiver who was on Ciancio's final flight. He said the 42-year-old was a lovely guy who was jovial and had a warm heart.

He says he saw Ciancio, who was an experienced skydiver, spinning on his way down.

Bill Dause with the Lodi Parachute Center said he believes the parachute malfunctioned, and that Ciancio waited too long to use his emergency parachute.

Ciancio's death is the fourth death at the Lodi Parachute Center since 2016.

Dause insists the facility is not to blame because they simply supply the plane and they don't pack skydivers' parachutes. He said experienced skydivers understand death is always a risk.