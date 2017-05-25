Sheriff’s Office Marks One Year Since Pearl Pinson Abduction

VALLEJO — Thursday marked a year since 15-year-old Pearl Pinson was abducted in Vallejo.

Pinson’s family is holding a vigil in the evening at the Vallejo Little League field on Rollingwood Drive at 4 p.m.

Investigators say 19-year-old Fernando Castro grabbed Pinson on a pedestrian overpass on I-780 near Taylor Avenue. Castro was found a day later, hundreds of miles away in Solvang, where he was killed in a shootout with deputies.

Since then, there has been no sign of Pinson.

Pinson’s family asked the Solano County Sheriff’s Office to a share a slideshow, embedded below.