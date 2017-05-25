Surveillance Video Shows SUV Intentionally Hitting Cars at Gas Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Surveillance video from a gas station in North Sacramento appears to show an SUV intentionally hitting other cars, some occupied, in the parking lot.

Witnesses say a woman driving a champagne-colored Land Rover hit three cars on Saturday at a gas station on Northgate Boulevard and San Juan Road.

"When she hit me the second time, her eyes, it was like crazy eyes," Darian Murphy said.

Murphy had stopped at the station with some friends when her white Lexus was hit.

"I see this car coming super fast," Murphy said. "I was like, 'Oh, crap, she's going to hit us.'"

The Land Rover appeared to be moving on after that, when it backed into a red sedan. That sedan belonged to store clerk Dinesh Tandel, who watched in disbelief as the SUV chased Murphy's car.

The Land Rover then swerved to hit Brenda Turner's car. She and her three passengers barely made it out of the way, but her elderly aunt didn't make it out until after the crash.

Murphy was able to escape and, for an instant, it appeared the rampage was over until the Land Rover rams Turner's car again.

"I was running from side to side," passenger Billie Harris said.

The victims in the ordeal told FOX40 they don't believe police are taking it seriously -- only investigating it as a hit and run.

"It's an assault and assault on three people," witness Mac Aguilar said.

Aguilar said the group tracked down the driver, who lives nearby. They even say the woman is still a regular at the very same gas station.

"As long as she's on the street still, I'm not going to feel safe," Murphy said.