The Elk Grove Auto Mall is Thanking Heros

Vince Bloom of The Elk Grove Auto Mall talked to Gary and Lori about the "Thank a Hero" event. Right now you can thank a hero of your own with an auto mall swag bag filled with $200 in goods. The Elk Grove Auto Mall is helping Studio40 Live help a hero. They are sponsoring the American Hero Wedding Giveaway and giving one lucky couple a $25,000 credit towards any car they choose. Thank a hero with the Elk Grove Auto Mall!
More info:
Thank a Hero Today
Now-June 30th
Elk Grove Auto Mall Dealerships
ThankaHeroToday.com
Elk Grove Auto Mall
ElkGroveAutoMall.com
Facebook: Elk Grove Autos
Twitter: @ElkGroveAutos