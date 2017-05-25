× Val Kilmer Excited for ‘Top Gun 2’

(CNN) — The “Top Gun 2” momentum is speeding up.

In the wake of Tom Cruise telling an Australian morning show that the sequel is definitely happening, co-star Val Kilmer has come out to say he too feels the need for speed.

“Friends said it’s official – #TOPGUN2 was announced today,” Kilmer wrote in the caption of a photo he posted on Instagram showing him wearing a t-shirt with a drawing of his Iceman character on it. “I’m ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!”

The 1986 hit film has always been a fan favorite and two years ago David Ellison, chief executive officer of the Skydance production company, confirmed that a sequel was in development.

The following year the original film’s director, Jerry Bruckheimer, raised the stakes when he tweeted a picture with star Cruise saying “Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2.”

This week Cruise sent fans into a frenzy when he said things are ramping up with the sequel.

“I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year,” he said. “It is definitely happening.”

Kilmer has always been outspoken about his desire to be a part of the followup film.

Just last month he addressed it during a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, during which he also revealed he had been battling cancer.

“Hell yes,” Kilmer responded to a question as to whether he was going to be in “Top Gun 2.” “What a hoot it will be…”