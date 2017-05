Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angelica Whaley, venue manger of The Willow Ballroom, talked to Lori about what people need to know before booking their venue. Studio40 Live is proud to have The Willow Ballroom providing the venue for our American Hero Wedding Giveaway. Book your next venue at The Willow Ballroom!

More info:

The Willow Ballroom

10724 State Hwy 160, Hood

(916) 548-3511

TheWillowBallroom.com

Facebook: The Willow Ballroom

Twitter: @WillowBallroom