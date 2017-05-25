Whitney H.S. Broadcast Class Wins Multitude of Awards This Year

Posted 11:18 AM, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11AM, May 25, 2017

Rina got to hang out with some really talented Whitney High School students to chat about about their very successful award winning year.

Student Television Network - National High School Broadcast Organization:

  • Awarded the students with the "Excellence Award, Best Daily - Taped Show" in the nation.
  • Awarded the sports staff with "Best Live Event" coverage in the nation; Live Sports Event, First Place

Directing Change, Mental Health Awareness:

  • Kayla Dowd & Sarah Nevins - PSA, Ending the Silence, First Place - Region 5
  • Camille Baldovino & Jillian Madden - PSA, Suicide Prevention, Second Place - Region 5, Third Place - State

NATAS Northern California Student Emmy

  • Sarah Murphy - Talent, Award of Excellence - Student Emmy Award
  • Savannah Hill & Sarah Murphy - Light News, Award of Excellence - Student Emmy Award

The Academy of Scholastic Broadcasting

  • Savannah Hill & Sarah Murphy - Feature Story of the Year - "Music as Medicine."

State Capitol

  • 5.18.17 - Presented with a Resolution by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley
  • Also, the students recently raised $7,000 in just 14 days to buy a video production trailer. Here is a link to the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/wctv19