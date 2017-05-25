Whitney H.S. Broadcast Class Wins Multitude of Awards This Year

Rina got to hang out with some really talented Whitney High School students to chat about about their very successful award winning year.
Student Television Network - National High School Broadcast Organization:
- Awarded the students with the "Excellence Award, Best Daily - Taped Show" in the nation.
- Awarded the sports staff with "Best Live Event" coverage in the nation; Live Sports Event, First Place
Directing Change, Mental Health Awareness:
- Kayla Dowd & Sarah Nevins - PSA, Ending the Silence, First Place - Region 5
- Camille Baldovino & Jillian Madden - PSA, Suicide Prevention, Second Place - Region 5, Third Place - State
NATAS Northern California Student Emmy
- Sarah Murphy - Talent, Award of Excellence - Student Emmy Award
- Savannah Hill & Sarah Murphy - Light News, Award of Excellence - Student Emmy Award
The Academy of Scholastic Broadcasting
- Savannah Hill & Sarah Murphy - Feature Story of the Year - "Music as Medicine."
State Capitol
- 5.18.17 - Presented with a Resolution by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley
- Also, the students recently raised $7,000 in just 14 days to buy a video production trailer. Here is a link to the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/wctv19