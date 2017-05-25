Woman Thanks First Responders Who Pulled Her Lifeless Body from Car Following Suspected DUI Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Thank you so much."

One by one, Megan Russell thanks the men who saved her life.

"I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for you guys," Russell said.

"I'm 23 years old and I have a second chance," she said.

A bruised hand, a black eye, some cuts and scrapes.

"I tried punching the window out," Russell said.

But otherwise Russell is miraculously in good health after investigators say the car she was in Saturday morning, driven by Travis Stanton, went off Clements Road in Yuba City and landed upside down in a canal.

Stanton, allegedly drunk at the time, took off running. He left Russell behind, trapped in the car quickly filling with water.

"For a whole three minutes I was actually dead," Russell said.

Thursday, for the first time since the accident, the 23-year-old came face-to-face with the first responders who pulled her lifeless body out of the car.

"I grabbed her ankles out of the trunk it was just hanging out her foot, out of the trunk," said Richard Epperson with Sutter County Fire.

And the good Samaritan who said he saw the crash happen and was first to call 911.

"I seen it cross my lane and launch into the air, begin to flip and disappear into the darkness," said Bryce Moody.

Russell didn't have a pulse -- investigators say she was underwater for several minutes.

But somehow she's walking, talking and hugging all the people who brought her back to life less than one week after the accident.

"I'm looking at a miracle. It truly is," Moody said.

Russell knows how lucky she is.

"Without them, I wouldn't be here," she said.