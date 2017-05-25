Your Weekend, May 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy to Sacramento365 Paul and Simone have a ton of things for you to do this weekend.

Sacramento County Fair

Cal Expo

Thurs-Sun 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Mon 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-county-fair-4/

Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival 2017

Guild Theater and The California Museum

Fri 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-5:30 .p.m

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/2017-sacramento-asian-pacific-film-festival/

"Elk Grove Brewfest"

Old Town Plaza

Fri 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/elk-grove-brewfest-2/

8th Annual Vettes and Vets and American Muscle Car Show

California Automobile Museum

Mon 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/8th-annual-vettes-vets-american-muscle-car-show/

Make It A Night Pick

Sacramento Music Festival 2017

Old Sacramento

Fri & Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Mon 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-music-festival-2017/

Where to Eat

Delta King's Pilothouse Restaurant

Where to Grab A Drink

Fanny Ann's Saloon