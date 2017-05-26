Affordable Luxury with Mercedes-Benz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary went to Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento to check out some of their amazing cars. Mercedes-Benz is one of the most popular luxury car companies and it's no wonder why. They offer some of the most elegant and sporty vehicles in the industry. Their most popular selling vehicle is the Mercedes-Benz C-300. You can lease this gorgeous car for only $299 a month! Drive away in style with the affordable luxury of Mercedes-Benz.

More info:

Von Hausen Memorial Day Sales Event

1.99% APR and compliementary prepaid maintenance of certifies pre-owned vehicles

Von Housen Automotive Group/Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento

1810 Howe Ave

(916) 924-8000

VonHousen.com

Facebook: Von Housen Group

Twitter: @VonHousenGroup