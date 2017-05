Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Across the state, thousands of people with felony marijuana related convictions or those still facing marijuana related charges have filed petitions to have their convictions lessened to misdemeanors, or their cases dismissed, all as a result of Proposition 64.

In Sacramento County so far, the District Attorney's Office has heard 199 of these petitions, 95 percent of which have been filed successfully.

Sacramento County has selected Robert Gold, assistant chief district attorney, to handle all of these cases. He says the cases he sees are mostly possession or cultivation of marijuana charges that, after passage of Prop 64, wouldn't be classified as felony offenses -- even if done illegally.