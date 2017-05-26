Fairfield Man who Posted Flyer Offering to Pay Women for ‘Some Fun’ Arrested

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday after he posted a flyer offering to pay young women for “some fun.”

Marvin Ware, 42, was arrested by Solano County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon at a local motel.

Two weeks ago officials were told about a flyer posted at a bus stop at Solano Community College. The flyer said young women would be given $50 per hour “just to have some fun,” according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Ware included a number on the flyer that detectives used to get in contact with him.

Posing as a minor, detectives began texting Ware, asking him to meet at a motel.

Detectives later arrested Ware for showing up at the motel with the intention of having sex with a minor. He has been booked at the Solano County Jail.