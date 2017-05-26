Former El Dorado County Gymnastics Instructor Arrested for Child Molestation

EL DORADO COUNTY — El Dorado County authorities arrested a former gymnastics instructor on May 18 after a receiving a child molestation report.

A victim reported to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office that 54-year-old Keith Willette, a Cameron Park resident, had sexually abused her between 1999 and 2004.

Willette was an instructor in El Dorado County, Sacramento County, Ohio, Minnesota and Washington.

Authorities say Willette also works as a photographer.

Due to the circumstances surrounding this case, detectives believe there may be other victims.

Willette was booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

If you have any information regarding the suspect call Detective Anthony Prencipe at 530-642-4709.