Go “Off the Grid” at The Barn

Josh Jimenez of "Off the Grid Markets" joined Lori outside to talk about the upcoming "Saturday Nights at the Barn" event at The Barn in West Sacramento. There will be food trucks from the Sacramento and bay area serving up some delicious food, along with live music. One the amazing trucks that will be at the event is Ma Sarap Food Truck. They rolled onto the lot to talk about their incredible Filipino food offerings. Go "Off the Grid" and enjoy an evening of great food and music.

More info:

Saturday Nights at the Barn

Every Saturday through August

Free event

5pm-10pm

985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento

OffTheGrid.com/Sacramento