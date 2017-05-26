Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary joined the show live from Disney California Adventure in Los Angeles. He went and got an exclusive preview of the new Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission:Breakout. This accelerated drop tower attraction puts you smack dab in the middle of the thrilling Guardians of the Galaxy universe. Join Rocket and help rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from high up in The Collector's fortress! The ride officially opens to the public tomorrow, May 27th!