Man with Gunshot Wounds Found Dead on Sunset Boulevard in Roseville

PLACER COUNTY — Placer County detectives are investigating a death after a man’s body was found in the Roseville area around 8 a.m. Friday.

The body of a middle-aged Asian male was found by a farmer on Sunset Boulevard West, west of Fiddyment Road.

Authorities say the man had two gunshot wounds.

The man has been identified but that information will not be released until his family is notified.

The death is being treated as a homicide.

The roadway will be closed for the next several hours while authorities investigate.

