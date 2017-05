LAKE COUNTY — Officials found a man’s body Friday on the Judge Davis Trail in Lake County.

A CHP helicopter helped recover the man about two miles from Highway 20 near the Colusa County line, according to Lt. Corey Paulich of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The body showed no obvious signs of fowl play, but officials will be able to reveal cause of death and the man’s identity in an autopsy next week.

