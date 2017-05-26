Officials Urge Rafters to Stay Safe this Memorial Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the Auburn State Recreation Area is expecting a lot of visitors who will be tempted by the water. However, officials are warning that hidden currents in the rivers can be deadly.

Free life vests have been re-stocked at stations on the lower American River in preparation for the big holiday weekend.

With water dangers still a concern and recent drownings still the subject of warnings, rafters should prepare themselves for the higher flows. Renting rafts that are made of stronger materials and utilizing life vests from local companies is recommended.