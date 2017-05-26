Police Find 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Report of Stabbing in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department discovered a man dead in an apartment complex on Mack Road Friday and two people injured outside as they responded to a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived at the residence at 10:47 a.m. to find two people with non-life threatening injuries outside of the apartment complex near Center Parkway.

When they entered the residence, they found a deceased man inside. The man’s sister says he was stabbed several times.

The sister of the victim told FOX40 that their cousin is currently a suspect, but the Sacramento Police Department could not confirm that allegation and do not know if there was a relationship between the two injured and the man.

Both the man and his cousin were very well-liked, according to the sister, and she was unaware of any disputes between the two.

The two people found outside have been hospitalized.

There are no suspects at large in this isolated incident.

