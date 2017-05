Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Roseville scouting troops gathered together Thursday to honor veterans at the Roseville Public Cemetery.

For two hours the scouting organizations placed American flags at each veteran's grave.

James Thompson, assistant scoutmaster with Troop One Roseville, said that the Roseville Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts wanted to honor the veterans and their families, who would be visiting the cemetery for Memorial Day weekend to pay their respects.