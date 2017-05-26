Sacramento Man Arrested for Dropping Dry Ice Explosive in Neighbor’s Yard

SACRAMENTO — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday after he created a dry ice explosive then dropped it into his neighbor’s backyard.

The Sacramento Police Department arrested Luis Orozco-Lepez on suspicion of possessing a destructive device, according to Sgt. Bryce Heinlein of the Sacramento Police Department.

An EOD unit was able to remove the device after it exploded in the victim’s yard on Holly Branch Court.

Police say Orozco-Lepez ran into an apartment instead of checking on his neighbor’s wellbeing.

The 19-year-old has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.