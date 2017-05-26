Sacramento Police Investigate Hit-and-Run that Killed 25-Year-Old

SACRAMENTO — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 25-year-old man found dead early Friday morning following a hit-and-run.

They say Justin Vega was riding his bike to work on Elder Creek Road near Power Inn Road when he was hit and killed.

The Sacramento Police Department says the driver took off and left him for dead. They did not find Vega until several hours after the crash, which they believe happened between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Police are still trying to figure out who was driving the car when it happened.

Vega’s family has set up a GoFundMe page for his memorial.