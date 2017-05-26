Small Town Convenience Store Closes Following Fire

HUGHSON — A small shop is now taped off and fenced off from neighbors in small town Hughson.

The sudden closure of Mo’s Oasis convenience store is not only inconvenient, it’s sad.

“Have no store anymore,” said Hosmar Martinez, who lives nearby. “Yeah, so I thought it was real bad for us. It’s the only close store near…like really, really close and in walking distance.”

Investigators with the Ceres Fire Department said a fire broke out somewhere in the back of the store on Thursday night. They added that because the store had been broken into in the past, the windows and the doors were very secure. Safe from burglars, but difficult for crews fighting the fire.

“Flames start popping out and then pretty soon the roof engulfed,” said Martin Carlson, a neighbor who saw the flames.

Carlson took photos of the fire from his porch. He called 911 then the store’s owner.

While neighbors are disheartened to see their go-to store closed, Carlson said he’s hoping the owner can somehow rebuild and reopen.

“He seemed like he was in pretty good spirits,” Carlson said. “A little upset, of course, but he’s a tough guy.”

Investigators said there is a lot of damage so salvaging the store may be challenging. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.