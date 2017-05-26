Students Push to Change Community’s Discriminatory Regulations

EL DORADO HILLS — Friday night, 634 students graduated from Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills.

About 100 of them helped defeat some local, racist regulations along the way to graduation.

Earlier this week, the El Dorado County Assessor’s Office changed the California Code of Regulations for the Lake Hills Estates, which stated that only white people could live in the community.

The clause in the covenants, conditions and restrictions of the neighborhood was illegal to ban non-whites and could not enforce the rules. However, there needed to be a vote showing more than 50 percent of homeowners in favor of the change.

Attempts in the past had failed, until American Government teacher Steve Seely decided to make it his classes’ senior project.

Students were tasked with going door to door and confronting the homeowners about the issue, and the needed change.

“We definitely got mixed reactions,” said senior Teya Graves. “Some people were more than happy and excited that we were doing it, other people said they didn’t really care or interested in helping.”