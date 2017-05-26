The Perfect Catering for a Perfect Wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shelley Larkin of Randy Peters Catering joined Lori to talk about the amazing catering services they offer. Also, Chef Pete Treleven prepared just of few of the delicious appetizers that you can order. Studio40 Live is proud to have Randy Peters Catering provide all the food for our American Hero Wedding Giveaway! Get the perfect catering for the perfect wedding with Randy Peters Catering!

More info:

Randy Peters Catering

105 Vernon Street, Roseville

(916) 726-2339

RandyPetersCatering.com

Facebook: Randy Peters Catering

Twitter: @RPCatering