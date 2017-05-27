60-Year-Old Man Killed After Suspected Drunk Driver Fails to Stop at Red Light

SACRAMENTO — A 60-year-old man is dead after a suspected drunk driver caused a chain-reaction accident at a red light Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. a 25-year-old male driver in a 2005 Ford F250 hit the rear of 2012 Honda Fit waiting at a red light on Elkhorn Boulevard and Watt Avenue.

That car then hit the back of a 2011 Nissan Versa and they hit the back of a 2000 Acura Sedan.

The right front passenger in the Honda Fit suffered fatal injuries. Four others at the scene were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

At this time it is not known how fast the suspect was going before causing the collision.

