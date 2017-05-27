× Auburn Woman Arrested After Hitting a Pedestrian While Driving Under the Influence

AUBURN — A 54-year old woman was arrested for driving under the influence and causing injury on Friday.

Around 1:13 p.m. Julie Ann Blair hit a pedestrian while driving in the Auburn Elm Town Center parking lot.

When authorities arrived, they found Blair was under the influence of narcotics.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Blair was booked into the Placer County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail.