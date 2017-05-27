Community Gathers for 19th Annual Fair Oaks Cemetery Memorial Day Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- Veterans, family members and local residents joined together Saturday at the 19th annual Fair Oaks Cemetery Memorial Day event.

The event's theme centered around the 100th year anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I. Speakers discussed the war's history as flags blew in the breeze on "The Avenue of Flags."

According to the Fair Oaks Cemetery District site, 86 soldiers who fought in the "Great War" have been buried at the Olive Street location.

"Memorial Day is a solemn occasion where we come together as a nation to really just honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., who attended several events throughout Sacramento for the weekend. "To remember that our freedoms aren't free."