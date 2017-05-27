Del Oro Teacher Accused of Sending Thousands of Inappropriate Texts to Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“I remember being very interested in you right away. I love you. I love you so much. Huge hugs that immobilize your body.”

In an exclusive interview with FOX40, Jacob, who chose to only go by his first name, read aloud the text messages he says a married man in his 30s sent to his 16-year-old daughter.

“I can safely say at this point that I have never been as close to a student as I am to you," Jacob read.

The father says that the man was his daughter's band teacher at Del Oro High School in Loomis.

The teacher would call the family's home, asking to take their young daughter on a camping trip that had nothing to do with her classes. It was that red flag that prompted the girl's family to go through her phone.

"Six-thousand texts a month," Jacob said. "Ninety percent are him."

The family reported the messages to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told FOX40 that they launched an investigation and determined the texts were inappropriate but not criminal.

"We can't let teachers engage in this type of misconduct," Jacob said.

Jacob is in the beginning stages of filing a lawsuit against the Placer Union High School District. A copy of the tort claim alleges the district acknowledged the teacher failed to maintain a professional standard and that he was negligently hired, supervised and investigated.

In a written statement to FOX40 the school district wrote:

The Placer Union High School District takes student safety seriously in this and all matters. This matter came to the district's attention earlier this school year and was promptly investigated and the district took appropriate disciplinary action. Due to the privacy rights of a minor student and because PUHSD is currently under litigation I cannot comment further.

"The only one being punished is my daughter, and she's miserable over this," Jacob told FOX40.

Jacob and a group of his supporters plan on protesting the district Saturday at the Del Oro High School graduation ceremony. They say it's the only way other parents will know what's going on.