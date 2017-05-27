Modesto Police Asks for Help Finding Runaway 13-Year-Old

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk 13-year-old girl who they say ran away Thursday.

Avery Zagar’s parents last saw her near Big Valley Christian School on Tully Road around 10:30 p.m.

Police describe her as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They do not know what clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

According to a post from the police department on October 1, 2016, Zagar went missing for less than a day after she was last seen around 12:30 a.m.

If you have any information regarding Zagar’s whereabouts call the Modesto Police Department at (209) 552-2470.