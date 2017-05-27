Sacramento Fire Department Goes Small to Save Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Among the boaters and spectators at Discovery Park Saturday, the first day the park has been open to the public because of flooding, were two WaveRunners zipping up and down the water.

On the back of each were a couple of Sacramento firefighters.

"They can just get places other water vehicles can't," says Sacramento Fire Department Captain Adam Watt.

The Yamaha WaveRunners are a response to the department's leasing of two Kawasaki Jet Skis they leased last year.

Watt says they were impressed with the Jet Skis maneuverability, but because they were leased they had to give them back.

Now, the Sacramento Fire Department has purchased the two WaveRunners to have in its arsenal for this boating season.

In practice, and if and when a real rescue occurs this year, the WaveRunners will be used with two firefighters, one to operate it and the other to rescue a would-be victim.