Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Shooting Outside Fruitridge Community Center

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person in the parking lot of the Fruitridge Community Center.

An officer with the department reports that one person sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the neck.

Police believe there was just one shooter and that the incident was not random. However, they do not know if the victim and the shooter knew one another.

The victim did not cooperate with police on the scene.

