Suspects Threaten Man with Machete and Tie Him Up, Then Rob Him

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is looking for four suspects who threatened a Stockton man with a machete and tied him up inside his home Saturday then left with his belongings.

The 31-year-old reportedly let the men into his apartment on North El Dorado Street to use the bathroom, according to the Stockton Police Department.

That’s when one of the men held a machete to the victim’s neck, telling him that if he moved the suspect would kill him.

All four men began ridiculing the 31-year-old as they went through his belongings then stole some of his clothes and a bottle of prescription medication.

Police report that the men tied up the victim in a closet and wiped down their surroundings with a rag before fleeing the apartment.

The Stockton Police Department says that they have the following information about the four men that entered the victim’s apartment:

Suspect 1: Black male adult, 5-feet-9-inches tall, 150 pounds. Was last seen wearing the victim’s red and blue FILA jacket.

Suspect 2: Black male, 6-feet tall, 160 pounds. Was last seen wearing a red shirt and armed with a machete.

Suspect 3: 27-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall, 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a white shirt.

Suspect 4: Also a 27-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Was last seen wearing blue pants and a white shirt.