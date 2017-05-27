Video: Boy is Launched Off Slide at Newly Opened Dublin Water Park

DUBLIN — A 10-year-old boy managed to walk away with a few scratches Saturday after he was thrown from a slide at Dublin’s newly opened, $43 million water park, The Wave, according to the East Bay Times.

The Emerald Plunge, a three-story slide with an 80-degree angle drop, had only been running for 90 minutes prior to the incident.

A video from the East Bay Times shows the 10-year-old’s feet leave the water ride, then his back scrapes along its edge before he lands on the concrete next to the slide. In a matter of a few seconds he’s standing up as lifeguards run to help.

The boy’s parents chose not to have police or fire officials show up. Their son only appeared to have a scratched shoulder that was treated with first aid.

Park officials told the East Bay Times that they followed the manufacturer’s guidelines for the slide, which included height requirements for riders.

While the water ride has been tested “scores of times,” The Wave will have manufacturer WhiteWater West Industries look it over, according to Dublin Assistant City Manager Linda Smith.

The Emerald Plunge has been closed indefinitely.