STOCKTON — Stockton police discovered a 60-year-old shot in a home Saturday in Stockton.

The man later died at a local hospital.

The Stockton Police Department reports locating the man around 11:34 p.m. in a Field Avenue residence, between Interstate 5 and the San Joaquin River.

There is currently no motive or suspect in the case.

