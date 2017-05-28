Rick Santorum to President Trump: Stop Tweeting

WASHINGTON — Former senator and Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum says he believes the Trump administration could be doing well, if only the President would stop doing one thing: Tweeting.

“If you tweet every day and complain about the media and complain about how you are being treated, you’re going to be sidetracked and you’re not going to get your deals done. That’s the message,” Santorum said straight into the camera during Sunday morning’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash.

“The last nine days have hopefully shown the President that if you stay on message, you stick to the script, you focus on policy, you drive home the messages that you talked about during the campaign and that people in America are excited about, you can be a great president.”

The advice from Santorum comes just after President Donald Trump returns from a nine-day visit abroad, his first foreign trip as President.

Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning, soon after his return to the United States, to attack the media and say recent “leaks” being reported are all made up.

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” one of Trump’s tweets read.

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names…. ….it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!” another of the string of tweets said.

Santorum added that the President’s online behavior has sidetracked his administration’s progress.

“The fact is that this administration should be doing so well, and could be doing so well, if they just focused on getting their agenda passed,” Santorum said.

Later on Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to address criticisms about his social media use.

“The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don’t want America to hear the real story!”