Body Found in American River Likely That of Missing 19-Year-Old Ray Cabalfin

A man’s body was found in the American River on Monday evening, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

The body was found 3 miles downstream from where 19-year-old Ray Cabalfin went missing on May 11. Cabalfin was hiking with a group of friends on the Clementine Trail in Auburn when he jumped into the river. He hadn’t been seen since that day.

His family organized several search parties in hope of finding Cabalfin alive.

Two hikers spotted the body in the river and notified the sheriff’s department.

The coroner has not officially identified the body as that of Cabalfin, however, the teen’s family posted a statement to the “Find Ray Cabalfin” Facebook page saying that the sheriff’s department said that “they’re 99 percent sure the body found is him.”