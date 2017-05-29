Community Marches for Teen Left Paralyzed in Drive-By Shooting

SACRAMENTO — Marcellis Caldwell was left paralyzed after he was injured in a drive-by shooting on Memorial Day 2016.

Four other people were shot that day.

Monday, a year later, Caldwell’s family organized a march against gun violence that went through Oak Park and ended at the scene of the shooting — at 44th Street and 14th Avenue.

The crowd included local law enforcement and other families affected by gun violence.

Sacramento Police still don’t have information about who was behind the 2016 shooting. Caldwell, 19, is paralyzed from the neck down.