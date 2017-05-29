County Parks Expand Alcohol Ban for Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County expanded its holiday alcohol ban in April by no longer allowing closed containers. Memorial Day was the first test of the revised ban.

Officials say the reason for the change is that people would legally bring closed containers onto park grounds and then illegally open them once they were on the water.

Discovery Park and the Sunrise recreation area were filled with the expected crowds of boaters and rafters, respectively, on Monday. By the afternoon, there were no reports of any arrests.

Dan Solvavion brought his family to the river on Monday.

"We bring our kids out here to have fun, and it's nice to be able to enjoy ourselves and not have to worry about somebody acting a fool who can't handle their alcohol," he said.

The waters of the American River have become especially dangerous after one of the state's wettest winters on record.