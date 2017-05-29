Denver Post Sportswriter No Longer Employed by Newspaper after Racially Charged Tweet about Indianapolis 500

DENVER — A longtime Denver Post sportswriter no longer works for the newspaper after he was slammed for a tweet that was quickly deleted when Takuma Sato of Japan won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

“Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend,” Terry Frei tweeted after Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the prestigious race.

The tweet was later taken down and Frei apologized. Even though the tweet was deleted, a screenshot of it quickly made the rounds.

I apologize. — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017

The Post also tweeted an apology, saying Frei’s tweet “does not reflect the standards and value of our organization.”

UPDATE: The Denver Post's statement on Terry Frei https://t.co/HPYG08nOe9 (corrects typo from earlier version) pic.twitter.com/3ROSPSsELE — The Denver Post (@denverpost) May 29, 2017

On Monday morning, the Post said Frei no longer works for the newspaper. It’s unclear if he was fired or resigned.

“We apologize for the disrespectful and unacceptable tweet that was sent by one of our reporters,” Post publisher Mac Tully and editor Lee Ann Colacioppo wrote in a statement on the newspaper’s website. “Terry Frei is no longer an employee of The Denver Post. It’s our policy not to comment further on personnel issues.

“The tweet doesn’t represent what we believe nor what we stand for. We hope you will accept our profound apologies.

Later Sunday night, Frei tweeted a lengthier apology, then deleted it and replaced with a revised version to remove the title of one of his books.

“I made a stupid reference, during an emotional weekend,” wrote Frei, whose father was a World War II veteran and flew recon missions over Japan.