Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mom blogger Rosalynn Daniels joined Gary and Lori to show them some fun and easy DIY putty you can make for kids. Get in the Memorial Day spirit and make some patriotic putty with your kids! For more great mom ideas, check out her blog.

More info:

RosalynnDaniels.com

Facebook: Rosalynn Daniels

Twitter: @RosalynnDaniels

Instagram: @RosalynnDaniels