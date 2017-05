Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KP International Market is huge and offers so much incredible food. They even have their own butcher shop where you can find many different cuts and quantities of meat, and all at amazing prices. If you're looking to find the best meat this Memorial Day, head to KP International Market!

More info:

KP International Market

10971 Olson Drive, Rancho Cordova

(916) 853-8000

KPInternational.com

Facebook: KP International Market

Twitter: @KPIMSAC