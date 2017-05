Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Relax this Memorial Day and let Dickey's Barbecue Pit do all the work. With Dickey's catering you can order all of your favorite meats and sides and have it delivered. Jared Katzenbarger joined Gary and Lori on the patio to show off just a few of the amazing items they offer. Don't worry about shopping and cooking, kick back and enjoy your Memorial Day with Dickey's catering!

More info:

Dickey's Barbecue

Multiple Sacramento area locations

Dickey's.com