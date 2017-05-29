Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taylor Patera, bevmologist with BevMo!, shares his favorite Memorial Day cocktails that feature seasonal flavors to help beat the heat.

Watermelon Vodka Shots (Serve 3)

1.5 ounces Skyy Vodka

1 ounce St. Germain Liqueur

3 ounces watermelon juice

¾ ounce lemon juice

¼ ounce watermelon simple syrup

Watermelon Simple Syrup

In a sauce pan, combine 1 cup watermelon with 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a rolling boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool, then strain into a sealable container for future use.

Directions

Fill a martini shaker with ice, then add the Skyy vodka, St. Germain Liqueur, watermelon juice, lemon juice, and watermelon simple syrup. Shake well, then strain into three shot glasses and serve.

Watermelon Mint Martini

1.5 ounces Skyy vodka

2.5 ounces watermelon juice

1 ounce watermelon simple syrup

¾ ounce Bacardi Tangerine Rum

¼ cup mint

½ ounce Stirrings Simple Syrup

Directions

Muddle the mint in the Skyy vodka until the vodka begins to turn slightly green. Strain the minty rum into a martini shaker that’s filled with ice. Add the watermelon juice, watermelon simple syrup, Bacardi Tangerine Rum, and Stirrings Simple Syrup. Shake well, then strain into a martini glass.

Frozen Watermelon Ice Slush

3 ounces Absolut vodka

1.5 ounces Bacardi Añejo Rum

½ a can frozen raspberry lemonade from concentrate

1 cup frozen watermelon

1 cup crushed ice

¾ ounce lime juice

¾ ounce lemon juice

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients in a blender and mix on high. Pour the cocktail into a glass and serve immediately.

And here are a few refreshing strawberry cocktails:

Strawberry Spritzer

3 ounces La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

3 ounces Schweppes Club Soda

1 ounce strawberry simple syrup

Fresh sliced strawberry garnishes

Directions

Pour the strawberry simple syrup into a wine glass, followed by the chardonnay. Stir if necessary to break up the syrup. Add the club soda, sliced strawberries and serve.

Frosé

Strawberries

Rosé

Ice

Directions

Blend together strawberries, rosé and ice for an adult slushy.

Fizzy Pops

Sparkling Wine

Strawberry popsicle

Directions

Simply dunk a strawberry popsicle (or any flavored popsicle, for that matter) into a glass of sparkling wine.